Tata Steel receives the coveted JRDQV award and ‘Benchmark Leader’ recognition under TBEM Assessment 

Mumbai: Tata Steel has received the coveted JRDQV award at an enterprise level and is also recognised as the ‘Benchmark Leader’ under the Tata Business Excellence Model (TBEM) Assessment for the Assessment Year 2021. The JRDQV Award 2022 function was held in Mumbai on July 29, 2022 – the 118th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group, presented the award to T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel.

On the occasion, T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, congratulated the entire Tata Steel family including the Senior Leadership team, Union Members, and employees who exhibited a relentless pursuit of excellence over the years and remarked how the organisation-wide efforts have helped the Company reach the level of ‘Benchmark Leader’ making this yet another milestone.

The assessment was carried out for Tata Steel in India at an enterprise level, covering all business units of the India operation as one entity. The Company went through a rigorous assessment carried out by a 24-member team comprising members from various Tata Group companies and mentored by Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian Tata Sons.

The steel business unit of Tata Steel is credited with the prestigious honour of being the first recipient in the Tata Group to be recognised with the JRDQV award in the year 2000. Later, the Tubes division, Wires division, and the Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) also reached this milestone.

Tata Business Excellence Model (TBEM), adopted in Tata Group in 1995, is an assessment model in line with Malcolm Baldrige Model of USA. This is used to assess the Tata Group Companies. The process is managed by Tata Business Excellence Group. TBEM Assessment intends to improve the business performance of the Group Companies. Assessment is done on multiple dimensions of business requirements such as Leadership, Strategy, Customers, Measurement Analysis and Knowledge Management, Workforce, Operations, Safety and Business Results. A team of TBEM assessors constituting members from different Tata Group Companies assess in detail the above requirements and study the company’s existing systems and processes. The companies are assessed against a score of 1000 and organisations exceeding 650 are recommended for JRDQV award.