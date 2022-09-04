Tata Steel Mining’s Sukinda Chromite Mine bags FIMI Environment Award, IGMC Silver Medal

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel Mining’s Sukinda Chromite Mine, was conferred with Abheraj Baldota environment award organized by the Federation of Indian Mining Industries (FIMI) in New Delhi and a Silver Medal in the 8th edition of India Green Manufacturing Challenge 2022 (IGMC), organized in Mumbai recently.

The Abheraj Baldota Environment Award was presented for the mine’s outstanding contribution to the national goal of sustainable development through conservation of environment and natural resources. The award was received by Manish Mishra, Chief, Corporate Affairs Tata Steel and Ankan Mitra, Head, Regulatory Affairs, Tata Steel on behalf of the company. The Silver Medal at the 8th edition of India Green Manufacturing Challenge 2022 (IGMC) was awarded for its all-round progress on sustainability. The award was received by Sushanta Kumar Mishra, Senior General Manager, Tata Steel Mining.

Expressing happiness on the awards, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining said: “At Tata Steel Mining, we are working on improving our energy efficiency, water conservation, biodiversity protection, ethnicity preservation and other aspects of sustainability. Our employees are at the core of this process while community around our units are helping us in achieving the objectives.”

A thorough site assessment of all the sustainability parameters of mine was conducted involving all the functions of the business including Human Resource, Strategic Planning, water management, etc. for selection for the award. IGMC is being organised by International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) which is a professional body involved in supporting the manufacturing industry in various parts of India through research, consulting, and training services. These prestigious awards are recognition of environmentally responsible and socially conscious interventions of Tata Steel Mining in its operations.