Tata Steel Mining organizes “Jaiba Kala Vividhata” festival to spread awareness on biodiversity in Sukinda

Sukinda: In order to promote and celebrate the essence of biodiversity through art, a festival named “Jaiba Kala Vividhata”, was organized by Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) in its mine at Sukinda in Jajpur district of Odisha on the occasion of the International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, 2022.

“Jaiba Kala Vividhata” explores the wonders embedded in nature and expresses it in different forms of art ranging from canvas painting, sand art, tribal art forms, craft, pattachitra, wooden artifacts, etc. The event was an attempt to align with the theme of Biodiversity Day 2022: “Building a shared future for all life” as released by the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Dr Nihar Ranjan Sahoo, Chief Environmental Engineer, State Pollution Control Board, Odisha, and Dr Randal D. Glaholt, International Biodiversity Expertvisited the live art stalls along with Shri Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining Limited after being welcomed with a traditional dance. The event was also graced by ShriDibyaranjanBaral, Chairman Panchayat Samiti, Sukinda, SmtBhagyalakshmi Rout, Vice-Chairperson, Panchayat Samiti, Sukinda and Shri Sushant Kumar Mishra, Senior General Manager, TSML.

Commending TSML for the initiative, Dr Nihar Ranjan Sahoo said “This is an encouraging initiative that Tata Steel Mining Limited has taken towards conservation and enhancement of biodiversity. This is providing a platform to all forms of art and reviving the old art forms while promoting the message of biodiversity conservation, he added.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Randal D. Glaholt, an expert in the development of Ecosystem Services Review, Biodiversity Management Plans and restoration, said “Restoring the local art, local flora and fauna, local food is an important aspect of promoting biodiversity. By understanding this and initiating actions for this, Tata Steel Mining Limited will contribute immensely to achieving the national biodiversity targets.”

Addressing the gathering, Shri Satija said “One of the action points of the 22 Actions for Biodiversity Conservation by businesses, as released by the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is ‘Raising awareness on biodiversity conservation. This is one of the flagship programmes of Tata Steel Mining in this direction which will contribute our bit to the cause.”

The biodiversity festival emerged as a tapestry of colourful expressions, as every artwork reflected a blend of biodiversity, creativity and the unique style of the artists. The key attractions of the programme included stalls of Dokracrafts byShriSandeep from Hazaribag, Jharkhand, Pattachitra by ShriBabban Maharana, Painting by Shri Badal Parmanik from Jamshedpur, terracotta work from Harichandanpur, Puwal Art by ShriJogender Kumar Prusty from Sukinda, Sand Art Stall, Soura art by Shri Madhusudan Majhi, Stone carving by national awardee artist Rabindra Kumar Moharana and Rice Painting. The event of “Jaiba Kala Vividhata” witnessed a footfall of more than 300 people including school children from in and around Sukinda.

About Tata Steel Mining Limited

Tata Steel Mining is a 100 % subsidiary of Tata Steel. With the change of name from Tata Steel Alloys Limited to Tata Steel Mining Limited, the company has redefined itself from a ferrochrome manufacturer to an integrated chrome value player. Tata Steel Mining is among the leading players in chrome ore mining and the ferroalloys C_business in India. Starting from mining, to making ferrochrome, managing the supply chain and associated processes, Tata Steel Mining serves its esteemed customers both in the national and international markets. Its operations leverage Tata Steel’s (parent company) domain expertise in mining, innovation capabilities, sustainability, and long-standing position in the Chrome business. Furthermore, it is leveraging its mining expertise and strong relationships with customers to expand the business and inject it with its newfound rigour and focus.

The values of visionary leadership, excellence, valuing employees, communities & partners, Sustainability, and organizational and corporate citizenship are embedded in the Purpose, Vision and Values of Tata Steel Mining and are aligned with the Tata Steel Founder’s philosophy and Tata Group values

Tata Steel Mining’s capacity for high-carbon ferrochrome manufacturing has increased to nearly 500 KTPA. Its manufacturing base includes two of its own ferrochrome smelting facilities in Odisha, Gopalpur and Athagarh, as well as six partner smelter plants spread across four states in eastern and central India. The company’s three chrome ore captive mines in Sukinda, Saruabil, and Kamarda provide a reliable supply chain for its ferrochrome operations. The company has built a well-integrated value chain from mine to market using this infrastructure.

To know more about Tata Steel Mining and its various activities pertaining to sustainability and CSR activities you can follow them at https://tatasteelmining.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/tata-steel-mining-limited