Tata Steel Mining Ltd’s Gopalpur Ferrochrome Plant, Sukinda Chromite Mine awarded by CII’s Odisha State Council

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel Mining Limited’s Gopalpur Ferrochrome Plant and Sukinda Chromite Mine, located in Ganjam and Jajpur districts in Odisha respectively, have bagged the prestigious State level awards for Safety, Health & Environment (SHE) given by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the year 2021-22 in a function held in Bhubaneswar.

Sukinda Chromite Mine was adjudged winner in the Mines Category and Gopalpur Ferrochrome Plant won the award in the Large-Scale Manufacturing category. The awards were given away by Sashi Sekhar Mohanty, Vice-Chairman, CII, Odisha State Council and received by Bathula Srinivas, Assistant General Manager, Gopalpur Ferro Alloys Plant and Shambhu Nath Jha, Assistant General Manager, Sukinda Chromite Mine on behalf of the Company.

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining Limited said: “Safe working environment and healthy employees are important for better productivity and wellbeing of the workforce. Tata Steel Mining will continue to work with all the stakeholders for safety in all its units, positive interventions in health and environment for the employees as well for the nearby communities.”

The Safety, Health & Environment (SHE) Excellence Award by CII intends to acknowledge the vision and exemplary commitment of the organisations towards environment, occupational health and safety of employees and society at large. The objective of this award is to evaluate an organisation’s effort to enable the well-being of its employees through adequate measures, not only for the regulatory requirements, but also as part of management’s commitment towards the workforce through effective safety, health and environment measures.