Tata Steel Mining Limited bags CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2021

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel Mining Limited has been conferred with the CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2021 for significant achievement in sustainability in its operation and for its continuous efforts towards restoring the ecosystem while going beyond the standard regulatory framework to conserve biodiversity.

Sushant Kumar Mishra, Senior General Manager, Mines, received the award on behalf of the company from Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, MP, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Ministry of Planning and Union Minister of State, Ministry of Corporate Affairs on January 31, 2022 in a virtual award ceremony organised by the leading industry body of the country Confederation of Indian Industry in presence of other company officials including the Managing Director Pankaj Satija and other dignitaries.

The company has formulated 2030 Biodiversity Targets christened as PLAN A focusing on increasing renewable energy, reducing CO2 emission intensity, reduce, reuse & recycle of solid wastes, biodiversity preservation, etc. as it believes there is no PLAN B for our planet. The company’s biodiversity policy has made it the centre stage of all strategic and operational decisions while aligning its actions with National Biodiversity Targets, Aichi Biodiversity Targets and Sustainable Development Goals to integrate biodiversity into its business ecosystem.

Commenting on the award Pankaj Satija said “This award recognises the relentless efforts of Tata Steel Mining Ltd on conserving biodiversity by engaging with all stakeholders especially with local community and to fulfil its purpose of transforming natural resources sustainably while contributing its bit for a greener tomorrow. I compliment our team and all our stakeholders for this honour. Our core philosophy will continue to revolve around protecting, preserving, and restoring biodiversity throughout our operational value chain in line with the polices of Tata Steel and Tata Group with objective of achieving our Plan A targets.”

Tata Steel Mining has also developed a “Biodiversity Action Framework” based on its extensive experience in restoring and rejuvenating biodiversity across its operations, which will serve as a practical guidance tool for all stakeholders in the mining and ferro-alloy manufacturing industries for the progressive restoration and enhancement of biodiversity within the area of operation and to the extent possible, within the adjacent impacted areas.

Apart from being recognised by the CII-ITC, this year Tata Steel Mining has also bagged several industry awards for its work in the areas of CSR, safety and environment.