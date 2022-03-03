Tata Steel Mining earns Great Place to Work certification

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has been certified as a Great Place to Work organisation by Great Place to Work Institute for a year starting from this month.

While promoting diversity and inclusion, the company has taken multiple steps towards fostering an employee-friendly work environment by implementing many key policies and practices on career progression, rewards and recognitions, pursuing higher education, and set up independent committees for complaint resolution process without any bias or discrimination.

Thanking the Great Place to Work Institute, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining said, “We are extremely thrilled and honoured to receive this coveted certification. As an equal opportunity employer, it reaffirms our commitment towards employee centricity and nurturing healthy and diverse work culture. Not only do we believe that our employees are our greatest assets, but we also encourage people with diverse backgrounds and beliefs including differently-abled persons, LGBTQ+ or any other underrepresented groups to join our team.”

Expressing happiness on receiving the certification, Sanjay Kumar Satapathy, Chief Human Resource Officer of the company said, “We are proud of our people who are at the heart of everything we do. This certification will inspire our employees to contribute to their potential and reassure the trust that we have built in such a short span of time since our inception.”

About Tata Steel Mining Limited

Tata Steel Mining is a 100 % subsidiary of Tata Steel. With the change of name from Tata Steel Alloys Limited to Tata Steel Mining Limited, the company has redefined itself from a ferro chrome manufacturer to an integrated chrome value player. Tata Steel Mining is among the leading players in chrome ore mining and the ferro alloys business in India. Starting from mining, to making ferro chrome, managing the supply chain and associated processes, Tata Steel Mining serve its esteemed customers both in the national and international markets. Its operations leverage Tata Steel’s (parent company) domain expertise in mining, innovation capabilities, sustainability, and long-standing position in the Chrome business. Furthermore, it is leveraging its mining expertise and strong relationships with customers to expand the business and inject it with its new-found rigour and focus.

The values of visionary leadership, excellence, valuing employees, communities & partners, Sustainability, organizational and corporate citizenship are embedded in the Purpose, Vision and Values of Tata Steel Mining and are aligned with the Tata Steel Founder’s philosophy and Tata Group values

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM. The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.