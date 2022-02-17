Tata Steel Mining bags Energy and Environment Foundation Global CSR Award 2022

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has added another feather to its cap by winning the prestigious “Energy and Environment Foundation Global CSR Award 2022” in platinum category. The award is the recognition of the exemplary work TSML has been doing to ensure the well-being of the community and inclusive growth around its area of operations while demonstrating its commitment to the cause.

Bibhudutta Mohanty, Senior General Manager, Ferro Chrome, TSML received the award on behalf of the Company in the presence of Pankaj Kumar Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining and other dignitaries in the award function organised virtually.

Thanking the organisers Mohanty said, “We are humbled to have been recognised by the Energy and Environment Foundation for our efforts which have positively impacted both business and society by taking a strategic approach towards CSR activities. This recognition will further encourage us and fuel our commitment to continue engaging with the communities to improve their quality of life.”

Commenting on the award Satija said, “This award recognizes Tata Steel Mining’s relentless efforts to serve the society and bring about positive impact to the community. We are honoured to receive this coveted award which will inspire us to continue our work in the direction. We are committed to bring a sustainable transformation in the lives of the people around our operating units and promote all-encompassing growth through innovative socio-economic interventions.”

Tata Steel Mining has collaborated with Tata Steel Foundation, the company’s CSR implementing arm, to co-create scalable solutions for the communities it serves by spearheading impact-led initiatives in the fields of education, health care, rural infrastructure, sports, livelihood, and ethnicity across its operating locations.

Last month, Tata Steel Mining had received CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2021 for significant achievement in sustainability in its operation towards restoring the ecosystem and conserve biodiversity.