Tata Steel Kalinganagar Launches “Ghar Se Ghar Tak” Safety Initiative

Kalinganagar: With an objective to inculcate safety culture among its contract employees and their family members, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) launched a three-day safety campaign namely ‘Ghar Se Ghar Tak’ at Auditorium, Capability Development Training Centre, TSK on Tuesday.

The initiative was launched by Mr Rajiv Kumar, Vice President (Operations), TSK in the presence of Mr R S Mishra, Chief Safety, TSK.

The campaign being organized by the Safety Department not only aims at imbibing safety behaviour among contract employees but also their family members. More than 65 participants including contract employees and their family members participated in the inaugural day programme.

The training is being conducted by Ms Chandra Saran, Expert Consultant, Behavioral Safety, Health & Welfare, Basera Empowerment.

It may be noted here that the three-day training programme will cover various aspects of safety including domestic safety, physical and mental health, managing stress, road safety and behavioral safety, among others.