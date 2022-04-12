Tata Steel Joins World Economic Forum’s Global Parity Alliance

Mumbai: Tata Steel, which thrives in a culture of respect, inclusion, and diversity, has recently joined the Global Parity Alliance (GPA) by the World Economic Forum as one of the Founding members.

The GPA is a cross-industry group of global organisations taking holistic action to accelerate diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I) at the workplace and beyond.

Established in collaboration with McKinsey & Company, the GPA seeks to promote DE&I best practices that benefit underrepresented groups and are hardwired across business processes – including creating equitable work opportunities, promoting supplier diversity, and launching inclusive products and services.

On the alliance, T. V. Narendran, CEO& MD, Tata Steel, said:“At Tata Steel, our vision is to curate a workplace where we embrace differences in individuals and create a culture where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work every day. In our inclusion, diversity and belonging journey, we are working across recruitment, sensitisation, infrastructure, retention, and development. We believe that the Global Parity Alliance will help us in understanding how to tap the diverse talent pool in remote manufacturing & mining locations and learn from other organisations doing commendable work in DE&I.”

DE&I has been an integral part of Tata Steel’s ethos since long. Tata Steel is committed to creating a diverse, inclusive, safe, and fair workplace and has taken a target of having 25 percent diverse workforce by 2025. The Company has taken several path-breaking initiatives, including menstrual leaves, equal benefits for LGBTQ+ partners, gender neutral parental leaves, support for gender confirmation and many more. Tata Steel is also a certified gold employer under Workplace Equality Index for LGBT+ workforce.

Global Parity Alliance’s vision is to drive better and faster DE&I improvements by sharing what works, raising each other’s aspirations, and elevating DE&I actions across organisations beyond the Alliance.

Developed with leading Chief Human Resource Officers and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officers from around the world who are part of the Forum’s peer communities, as well as Forum and McKinsey & Company experts, the Global Parity Alliance is unique in its global, cross-industry and holistic approach. The group’s learnings will support people and business leaders across all functions to take ownership of and deliver DE&I change.