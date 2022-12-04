Tata Steel Foundation to set up ITI in Keonjhar’s Banspal, MoU inked at MIO Conclave

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha to jointly set up an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Banspal in the Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The objective is to build a sustainable technical and vocational education ecosystem for the state that can help young people upgrade and enhance their technical knowledge and skills.

The MoU was signed by Sourav Roy, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Steel Foundation, and Reghu G, IAS, Director of Technical Education and Training, Cuttack, at the Make in Odisha Conclave, taking place from November 30th to December 4th, 2022, in Bhubaneswar.

As part of the five-year agreement, TSF will partner with the Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTE&T), Skill Development and Technical Education Department of the Government of Odisha, to support the institution’s operation, management and maintenance.

Pritiranjan Gharai, Minister, Skill Development, Technical Education and Rural Development, Government of Odisha, said: “Skill development in our country needs huge expansion of capacity, matching investments and innovative approaches to ensure that the gap between education and employment is breached.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chanakya Chaudhary, Director, Tata Steel Foundation, said: “The MoU with Govt of Odisha towards setting up of ITI, Banspal, signifies our commitment towards responsible industrialisation in the state. Tata Steel Foundation will scale up employability and entrepreneurial opportunities, to reinforce this partnership, while fostering empathy amongst youngsters who need them the most.”

Sourav Roy, Chief Executive officer, Tata Steel Foundation, said: “The Foundation remains committed to its mission of enabling as many youngsters in Odisha as possible to realise their true potential and recognises the need for supporting youth in their ambitions for a better life. The Foundation will work towards scaling up institutional infrastructure for skill development at the ITI to ensure 100 per cent placement track records including foreign placements, have cutting-edge equipment by national standards and create a meaningful experience for the students as well as their families. The goal is to make ITIs a platform where local youth can avail employment opportunities and fulfil a dream to contribute significantly to the income of their families. This is also the next step in the significant roadmap for skill development that the Foundation has for the state of Odisha.”

The Government of Odisha’s role in this partnership would be to provide infrastructural support in terms of land and other infrastructural facilities. TSF, in consultation with the State Government, will also identify courses to be introduced as part of the curriculum, alongside setting up linkages between the institution and industry connections for apprenticeships, workshops, on-the-job training, and facilitating workshops and programs that can enhance the employment potential of the students.TSF will focuson developing the technical skills of the youth of Odisha by providing affordable and quality vocational training, and skill development courses.