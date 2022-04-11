Tata Steel Foundation Dedicates Infrastructure Facilities To Students

Duburi (Jajpur): With an aim to improve educational facilities in the region, Tata Steel Foundation dedicated an administrative building and boundary wall to the students of Kapileshwar Higher Secondary School, Duburi under Jajpur district on Monday.

The infrastructure facilities were inaugurated by Er. PritiranjanGharai, Hon’ble MLA, Sukinda in the presence of MrDibyaranjan Baral, Sukinda Block Chairman, MrsBhagyalaxmi Rout, Sukinda Block Vice Chairperson, Mr Sadhu Charan Tiyu, ZillaParishad Member (Zone 38), Sukinda Block, Mrs Tina Haibru, ZillaParishad Member (Zone 9), DanagadiBlockand MrsNirupama Patra, Sarpanch, Duburi.

It may be noted here that the school, founded in 1995, has arts stream with 301 students, more than 80 percent of whom belongto SC and ST community. Tata Steel Foundation has undertaken various development projects in the school since 2014 which includes construction of classrooms, library, computer laboratory, etc.