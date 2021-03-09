Tata Steel Adventure Foundation joins hands with FIT India to launch Himalayan Expedition

New Delhi: Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) is organising a unique expedition titled FIT@50+ Women’s Trans Himalayan Expedition ’21 in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, under the FIT India banner. The expedition is also being supported by Tata Motors and Tata Sports Club as drive and fitness partners respectively.

The expedition will be led by Bachendri Pal, a recipient of Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, legendary mountaineer and the first Indian woman to scale Mt. Everest, and will have participants aged 50 and above from across India.

The team members are drawn from across India comprising retired professionals and homemakers. The 10-member team also comprises three Women Everest Summiteers. The five-month long expedition involves traversing the Himalaya from Arunachal to Karakoram range (East to West) covering around 4,500 kms and crossing about 40 mountain passes. The expedition is expected to begin in the first week of May and will conclude in the second week of October this year.

Bachendri Pal said: “The expedition aims to address the mind set of our society and highlight the need to keep fit and demonstrate that age and gender is no barrier for a fit and a healthy lifestyle. It will also signify women empowerment, leadership, decision making, lifestyle and the importance of fitness for our entire community. What makes this expedition more tough is the long duration of 5 months combined with multiple challenges including emotional, social, mental factors, physical fatigue and weather constraints, and all these put together make Fit@50+ women’s Trans Himalayan expedition a unique one.”