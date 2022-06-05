Tata Starbucks Sees 76% Growth In Revenue In FY22

New Delhi: Tata Starbucks Ltd has reported a 76 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 636 crore for 2021-22.

“Revenue from Operations at Rs 636 crores, grew by 76 per cent and net loss declined significantly,” TCPL said while sharing details of the performance of its JV. However, it did not specify the net loss for FY22.

Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer and Starbucks Corporation, said this is the largest store expansion in a year. The company, since its entry in October 2012, operates around 140 outlets across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Pune and Kolkata.

The company now has 268 stores across 26 cities.