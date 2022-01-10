Tata Starbucks Opens In Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., unveiled its entry into six new markets in India, marking its largest store expansion in a year.

The entry into Siliguri, Nashik, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa and Bhubaneshwar, demonstrates its commitment to accelerating the experience for customers across India.

With a growing base of coffee enthusiasts across the country, the brand makes its first appearance in the states of Assam, Goa and Odisha.

The company now has almost 252 Starbucks store in the country in twenty six cities.

Tata Starbucks also announced the opening of its first drive-thru store in India at Dhillon Plaza, Ambala Chandigarh Expressway, Singhpura in Zirakpur.