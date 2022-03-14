Tata Sons Chief N Chandrasekaran Appointed Chairman Of Air India

New Delhi: Tata Sons chief Natarajan Chandrasekaran was appointed as chairman of Air India on Monday. Chandrasekaran became the first non-Parsi and professional executive to head the Tata Group.

The development came days after Ilker Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, turned down the Tata Group’s offer to be the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India.

Mr Chandrasekaran is the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies. He joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017.

The 53-year-old Tata veteran started as a software programmer in 1987. He rose through the ranks to take the top job when he was just 46 and become one of the youngest CEOs in the Tata group.