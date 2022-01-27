Tata Sons Chairman Meets PM Modi Ahead Of Air India Handover 

New Delhi: Chairman of Tata sons N Chandrasekaran on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the official handover of Air India.

“Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM @narendramodi @TataCompanies,” PMO India tweeted.

<>

Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM @narendramodi. @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/7yP8is5ehw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 27, 2022

</>

The formal handover process is scheduled to take place at the Air India headquarters in the national capital.

Reports said the SBI-led consortium has agreed to grant both term loans and working capital loans depending on the airline’s requirements. Meanwhile, all large lenders – Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Union Bank of India – are part of the consortium.

It is Pertinent To Mention that Tata Group, which won the bid to acquire the national carrier along with Air India Express and 50% stake in AISATS in October 2021, is expected to formally take over the airline today.