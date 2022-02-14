Tata Sons Appoints Ilker Ayci As CEO, MD Of Air India

New Delhi: Tata Sons on Monday appointed former Chairperson of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India.

“The board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Ilker Ayci as the CEO & MD of Air India. This appointment is subject to requisite regulatory approvals,” Tata Sons stated in a release.

On Mr Ayci’s appointment, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, said, “Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era.”

“The Air India Board met to consider the candidature of Mr Ayci. Mr Chandrasekaran was a special invitee to this board meeting,” the release added.

He will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022, Tata Sons said.

“I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” Mr Ayci said.

Recently, Tata Group has officially taken over Air India from the government.