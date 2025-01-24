Building on the momentum of its skill development initiative under the ‘Skilled in Odisha’ program, Tata Power announced significant progress in equipping ITI students across Odisha with future-ready skills.

Since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Skill Development and Technical Education Department of the Government of Odisha, the initiative has already trained approximately 1500 local youth, with a target to reach 2000 in the first phase.

The 20 ITIs covered under the program are present across Odisha in regions like Jajpur, Keonjhar, Berhampur, Rourkela, Cuttack, Puri to name a few.

This comprehensive program is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world industry requirements. It focuses on electrical, mechanical, IT, and soft skills, aligning with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) to ensure high-quality, standardized training. A particular emphasis on electrical safety aims to enhance the understanding of safe and advanced electrical installations in the state.

Tata Power’s experienced professionals are providing hands-on practical training and mentorship, enabling students to gain exposure to industry best practices and advanced technologies. Students also benefit from visits to Tata Power’s cutting-edge facilities such as the Network Control Centre, Smart Meter Lab, and 33/11 KV Sub-station, where they receive first-hand experience with operational protocols and safety standards.

Students completing the program will not only receive certification but also placement opportunities within Tata Power led Odisha Discoms, join ventures of Tata Power and Govt. of Odisha. The initiative aims to empower youth by unlocking their full potential, creating a pipeline of skilled professionals to meet industry demands, and fostering entrepreneurial ventures that contribute to the state’s economic development.

Through the Vocational Training Centers at the Discom level over 7000 students are trained in vocations such as skill development and entrepreneurship, EV technician training, stitching, electrician training and facility management etc. with centers present at Cuttack, Angul, Khordha among others.

The students from these centers are placed in leading companies such as TCS, Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Lakme Salon etc. and some of them have also started their own business.

Tata Power remains committed to empowering Odisha’s youth and fostering a self-reliant workforce. With ongoing training programs and a robust framework in place, the company looks forward to scaling this initiative further and continuing its contribution to technical education and employability in the region.