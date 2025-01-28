Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, highlighted its transformative contributions to Odisha’s power distribution sector at the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’.

The event focused on providing 24×7 quality power to support the state’s ambition of becoming a globally competitive industrial hub.

As the operator of Odisha’s four DISCOMs—TPCODL, TPNODL, TPSODL, and TPWODL—Tata Power serves over 96.6 lakh consumers through a robust network of 557 customer care centers. At the conclave, the company showcased its advancements in smart power distribution systems, including the integration of more than 700 Primary Substations (PSS) with SCADA, significantly improving operational efficiency and service reliability.

Reaffirming its commitment to Odisha’s sustainable growth, Tata Power also emphasized its leadership in renewable energy through projects in solar, wind, and energy storage. The company highlighted its focus on empowering consumers with technology-driven solutions.

The two-day conclave, held in Bhubaneswar, brought together global leaders and investors to spotlight Odisha’s industrial strengths and opportunities. Tata Power’s participation underscores its dedication to partnering with the Odisha government to drive industrial growth, clean energy adoption, and a sustainable future for the state.

The company also showcased its solutions in Rooftop Solar (RTS), Electric Vehicle (EV) charging, and Home Automation, and highlighted its recent partnership with OREDA (Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency).