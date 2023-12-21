Tata Power Led Odisha Discoms Felicitate Winners Of ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ Photography Contest

Bhubaneswar: Tata Power led Odisha Discoms, a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, hosted a grand felicitation event to honour the winners of ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ photography contest.

The contest received an overwhelming response with over 7,000 submissions from participants from all walks of life including aspiring photographers, students, nature enthusiastics etc. This innovative initiative crafted to celebrate the splendid cultural, natural and architectural heritage of Odisha.

The grand event, held at Bhubaneswar, was graced by Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister of Industries, MSMEs and Energy, Govt. of Odisha as the Chief Guest. Among others present were Mr. Sanjay Banga, President- Transmission and Distribution, Tata power, and the CEOs of TP Odisha Discoms, Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL; Mr. Gajanan Kale, CEO, TPWODL; Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO, TPNODL and Mr. Amit Garg, CEO, TPSODL accompanied by other key dignitaries. This distinguished gathering acknowledged and applauded the winners for their outstanding artistic contributions, effectively capturing the essence and beauty of Odisha.

The top 13 winners were identified after careful evaluation of the submissions. These talented individuals were rewarded with cash prizes worth Rs. 15,000 each and certificates as per the terms and conditions outlined earlier, along with an opportunity to feature in the TP Odisha 2024 Calendar. The winning entries capture the scenic beauty of Odisha and depict its cultural heritage through the lens of these aficionados.

Winners of ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ Photography Contest: