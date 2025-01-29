Reaffirming its commitment to Odisha’s economic development, Tata Power-led Odisha Discoms—joint ventures between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha—is working with over 7000 local contractors and suppliers to transform the state’s power distribution operations.

These contracts are pivotal to bolstering Odisha’s rapid industrialization, strengthening the local supply chain, and supporting economic growth across the state. They employee hundreds of locals in their set ups.

Odisha Discoms—TP Central, TP Southern, TP Northern, and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited—have collaborated with 7000 local vendors and suppliers, ensuring robust day-to-day operations and services. Many of these partnerships directly support Tata Power’s Utkarsh Odisha vision, encouraging local vendors to employ residents from nearby areas. Materials sourced from these local vendors have also proven instrumental during recent Dana cyclone reinforcing Odisha’s infrastructure resilience.

The local sourcing during Cyclone Dana resulted in speedy restoration of electricity in all affected areas within a record time of 48-72 hours.

These vendors are working across critical areas such as poles manufacturing, meter reading, billing, collection, network maintenance, call center operations etc.

This initiative aligns with the state government’s ‘Make in Odisha’ vision, driving local industrial growth and creating widespread employment opportunities. By sourcing materials locally and fostering partnerships with small and medium enterprises, Tata Power-led Odisha Discoms are not only supporting the local economy but also ensuring the long-term sustainability and prosperity of the communities they serve.

The strong distribution network has resulted in enhanced reliability surpassing national average with 23 hours in urban areas and 21 hours in rural areas and, led to energization of over 10 lakh new connections, with several of them for industrial areas/ belts.