Tata Open Maharashtra: Marin Cilic Withdraws Ahead Of Quarterfinal Clash

Mumbai: Top seed Marin Cilic on Thursday withdrew from the 5th Tata Open Maharashtra ahead of his quarterfinal match due to a knee injury.

“Very sorry that I couldn’t come out again today to compete. Today, during the warm up I injured my knee and unfortunately it didn’t get better until I was about to go out on the court,” Cilic said in the statement.

“Thanks to the fans for the great support this week, it was fantastic. I’m looking forward to return to India in the future to compete over here again.”

Marin was slated to face Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands.

Earlier in the evening, Aslan Karatsev beat Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-2 to proceed to the quarters. The two will now face each other in the semis on Friday.