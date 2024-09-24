Pune: Tata Motors has launched the Nexon iCNG and introduced updates to its Nexon.ev range, including a new 45 kWh battery option and the premium Red Hot DARK edition. With these updates, the Nexon becomes the first vehicle in India to offer four distinct powertrain options: petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric.

The newly launched Nexon iCNG is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-liter engine, delivering 100 PS of power and 170 NM of torque. It also provides 321 liters of boot space, utilizing twin-cylinder technology to maximize efficiency and storage.

In terms of features, the Nexon iCNG comes with a panoramic sunroof, leatherette ventilated seats, and a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system, alongside a fully digital instrument cluster. It also includes advanced safety measures such as leak detection, a fire protection device, thermal incident protection, and rear impact protection, ensuring a high level of security for passengers.

Additionally, the Nexon.ev lineup has been updated with the inclusion of a 45 kWh battery pack, allowing for a real-world range of 350-370 kilometers. The faster charging capability at a 1.2C rating is expected to make the EV option more attractive to customers who have been concerned about acquisition costs and charging times compared to traditional vehicles.

The premium Red Hot DARK edition of the Nexon.ev adds a distinctive red-themed interior and exterior design, offering a more stylish alternative. It also includes new features such as an exclusive user interface for the infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and a front trunk (frunk). The existing best-in-class features, like Arcade.ev, Vehicle to Vehicle technology, and a phygital control panel, remain in place, enhancing the appeal of the Nexon.ev.