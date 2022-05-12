Tata Motors Launches Nexon EV MAX At Rs 17.74 lakh: More Details Here

Mumbai: Tata Motors has added a new model to its electric vehicle range in the country with the launch of Nexon EV MAX, priced between Rs 17.74-19.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nexon EV Max Expected Price

The standard Nexon EV has priced between Rs 14.54 lakh and Rs 17.15 lakh. The new model will be positioned above the standard Nexon EV. It is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 18 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Specification

Talking about the specification of the freshly launched vehicle, it is expected to offer a certified range of over 400kms. It is likely to be offered with a larger 40kWh battery pack. It will deliver a peak power of 134bhp, which is around 9bhp more than the existing 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Additionally, the vehicle will also support a 6.6kW AC charger, which is expected to bring down the charging time. The outgoing Nexon EV comes with a 3.3kW AC charger, which takes around 10 hours to fully charge the battery. With a larger capacity charger, the new EV Max is likely to take around 6 hours to fully charge.

Moreover, the new Tata Nexon EV Max is likely to come with selectable regeneration modes for adjusting the intensity of regenerative braking. The SUV is also expected to receive features like an air purifier, a wireless charging system, an electronic stability program (ESP), ventilated seats, cruise control and a park mode. The SUV could also get a rear disc brake. The teaser also reveals that the new model will come with an electronic parking brake with auto hold and an illuminated gear selector.