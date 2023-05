Sai Sudharsan spectacular 96 off just 47 deliveries helped Gujarat Titans set 215-run target for Chennai Super Kings in TATA IPL final. Wriddhiman Saha scored a gritty fifty (54).

Sai Sudharshan was batting with supreme control and was nearing the century mark for Gujarat Titans, but his fine knock came to an end, courtesy of an outstanding yorker from Pathirana.

For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana bagged the maximum two wickets, while Jadeja and Chahar got a wicket each.