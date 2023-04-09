TATA IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Punjab Kings by 8 Wickets

A captain’s knock from Shikhar Dhawan (66-ball unbeaten 99) went in vain as memorable performances from Rahul Tripathi (48-ball unbeaten 78)and Mayank Markande (4 wickets for 15 runs) helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (April 9). By virtue of tonight’s win over Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first match in this year’s IPL after losing both their opening games.

Earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and invited Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first. Punjab kept losing wickets at regular intervals as spinner Mayank Markande (4 wickets for 15 runs) spun a web around PBKS to leave them reeling at 88 for nine in the 15th over. Shikhar Dhawan played a captain’s innings (66-ball unbeaten 99) to propel Punjab Kings to 143/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Even as Punjab Kings lost quick wickets, skipper Dhawan stood tall with an incredible unbeaten 99-run knock, laced up with 12 boundaries and five sixes.