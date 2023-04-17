TATA IPL 2023: RCBvCSK I Chennai Super Kings Win By 8 Runs

MS Dhoni-led four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings rode on authoritative half-centuries and some lusty hits from Devon Conway (45-ball 83) and Shivam Dube (27-ball 52) to register a 8-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy stadium on Monday.

It looked like the match would go down to the last few balls but timely wickets from CSK bowlers choked Bangalore in death overs. Bangalore were off to a horrific start, losing their most priced batter and former skipper Virat Kohli in the very first over.

To make things worse, RCB were reduced to two wickets in two overs. With RCB reeling at 15/2, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell unleashed beat mode, carnage from both ends. Their counter-attack kept RCB alive in the chase in middle overs. Maxwell and Faf forged a solid 126-run partnership for third wicket.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and invited Chennai Super Kings to bat first. Devon Conway went hammer and tongs from the onset as he produced a batting masterclass, scoring 83 runs off 45 balls to help Chennai Super Kings post 226/6 – highest ever total against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy in history of Indian Premier League (IPL).