TATA IPL 2023: RCB Beat DC By 23 Runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore got back to winning ways, after the defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, as they beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in Match 20 of TATA IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Virat Kohli sparkled with the bat with a breezy 50 off 34 balls to help RCB post a competitive 174/6. Vijaykumar Vyshak then impressed on debut with a brilliant spell of 3/20 as a collective bowling and a fine fielding effort saw them restrict DC to 151/9 and hand them their fifth loss in five matches.

Chasing 175, DC were dealt with early blows as RCB’s Impact Player Anuj Rawat pulled off a spectacular direct-hit run out to send back Prithvi Shaw in the first over. Shaw punched one to extra cover where Rawat dived to his right, got up instantly and scored a direct hit at the non-striker’s end as Shaw was found short. Mitchell Marsh (0 off 4) departed in the next over, top-edging one to point, off Wyne Parnell. And four balls later, Yash Dhull was trapped LBW by Siraj for 1(4).

DC could manage just 12 off the first four overs. Warner then released some pressure as he hit three fours in a row off Siraj in the fifth over. Warner hit another four off debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak. The RCB pacer though came back strong to send back Warner (19 off 13) next ball as DC stuttered to 32/4 at the end of the Powerplay.

Manish pandey and Abhishek Porel tried to steady the ship with a 23-run stand off 19 balls but Harshal Patel struck in his first over to remove Porel (5 off 8) off a slower ball as DC lost half their side inside nine overs.

Axar Patel tried to put on some fight with a 14-ball 21 but couldn’t carry on and was outfoxed by the knuckle ball from debutant Vyshak. Manish Pandey, who held fort at one end, then went after Hasaranga, smacking a couple of fours and a six in the 14th over and brought up his fifty off 37 balls. Hasaranga though bounced back and trapped Pandey LBW in the same over via a successful review.

Vijaykumar Vyshak came back to pick his third wicket in his final over as he had Lalit Yadav caught at long off for 4(7) and then Siraj got the wicket of Aman Khan (18 off 10). Nortje (23 off 14) fought till the end as he hit a slew of fours but they were way behind in the game and fell short by 24 runs.