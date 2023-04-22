TATA IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indian By 13 Runs In Final-Over Thriller

Arshdeep Singh’s fiery spell followed by Sam Curran’s blitzkrieg powered Punjab Kings to a sensational 13-run win over Mumbai Indians in match number 31 of TATA IPL 2023 at Wankhede cricket stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and invited Punjab Kings to bat first. Sam Curran top scored for Punjab with a splendid 29-ball-55 and even stitched a solid 92-run stand with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s) for the eighth wicket to help PBKS post a commendable 214 for 8 against Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings were initially reeling this match but their batters changed the course of the game with 131 runs coming in the last 10 overs.

Arjun Tendulkar (1/48 in 3 overs), who enjoyed a pretty impressive outing in his first two games, picked 1st wicket for MI in the first over the innings but went for 31 (4 fours and 2 sixes) in his third over (16th over of PBKS innings) as Punjab Kings collected 69 runs between overs 16-18. Arjun also registered the unwanted record of bowling the joint-most expensive over in IPL 2023. Jofra Archer and Cameron Green went for 13 and 25 respectively in the 17th and 18th over.

At the end of 13 overs, Punjab Kings were 97/4 but hard-hitting from Curran, Bhatia and Jitesh Sharma in last few overs, adding 117 runs in the last seven overs, with 96 runs coming off last five overs, helped Punjab post 200-plus total.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff