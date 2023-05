TATA IPL 2023 I CSK vs GT: Chennai Beat Gujarat In Last Ball Thriller, Become 5-Time IPL Winners

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in rain-hit thriller to win their fifth IPL title in a row at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The summit clash was stopped due to heavy rain after first three balls were bowled in CSK’s innings.

After a huge delay of rain, the revised target for Chennai was 171 in 15 overs; 4 overs of powerplay and a maximum of 3 overs per bowler, with both time-outs intact.