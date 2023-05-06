TATA IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 Wickets

Delhi Capitals beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

While Bangalore had won the toss and opted to bat first, they managed to post 181/4 with the help of a maiden half-century from Mahipal Lomror (54* off 29) and Virat Kohli (55 off 46).

However, in response, Delhi produced their best top-order batting of the season and finished off the game with 20 balls to spare.

Wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt (87 off 45), who came out to open the batting for Delhi took the attack to the opposition from the word go as Delhi made a mockey of the target set by Bangalore, dominating the entire second half. In the powerplay itself, Delhi scored 70/1.

Other than Salt’s attacking approach, David Warner scored 22 off 14 while Mitchell Marsh chipped in with a 17-ball 26 before Rilee Rossouw further accelerated the innings and made sure Delhi win with a bang to given an impetus to their net run rate. Salt’s knock was studded with 8 fours and 6 sixes in what a truly remarkable counter-attacking innings.