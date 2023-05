Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their impressive home record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and completed a -run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (May 10).

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first. His assessment of the wicket at the toss that it will either stay the same or will slow down turned out to be true as chasing 169 to win, DC could only muster 140/6 in their 20 overs.