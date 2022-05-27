TATA IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals beat RCB by 7 wickets to enter Final

Ahmedabad: Jos Buttler’s unbeaten ton (106 off 60) powered Rajasthan Royals to enter the final of the TATA IPL 2022 with a crushing 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 here on Friday.

The Englishman was ruthless in his batting, smashing 6 sixes and 10 boundaries as the Royals sealed the win with 11 balls remaining. Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.

Earlier, pacer Prasidh Krishna came back strongly from the hammering he received in the last game to help Rajasthan Royals restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 157/8.