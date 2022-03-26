TATA IPL 2022 I CSK vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Win By 6 Wickets

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday edge past Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chasing a target of 132 set by CSK, KKR crossed the line with six wickets and nine balls to spare. Ajinkya Rahane played a fine knock of 44 off 34 balls before Sam Billings and Shreyas Iyer’s late cameos helped KKR chase down the target with ease.

For CSK, Dwayne Bravo claimed three wickets while Mitchell Santner also bagged a wicket. Earlier, MS Dhoni scored a half-century as his exploits helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post a decent total of 131 for five against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL match.

After being put on to bat first, CSK got off to the worst possible start, losing Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) in the first over. CSK were then reduced to 61 for five before MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja’s (26) late blitz took them to a respectable total.

For KKR, Umesh Yadav took two wickets while Varun Chakaravarthy and Andre Russell picked a wicket each. Earlier, KKR won the toss and skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first.