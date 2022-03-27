Tata IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals start their IPL journey with a face-off against the most successful side of the tournament, Mumbai Indians led by India skipper Rohit Sharma on 27 March. This match is going to take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 pm.

After going through a below-par season last year, Mumbai Indians are highly determined to turn the table around while the Capitals will fight to lift their first IPL trophy this season under the captaincy of India’s rising talent, Rishabh Pant.

When is the DC vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 27 March 2022.

What time will the DC vs MI IPL 2022 match start?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will start at 3.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the DC vs MI IPL 2022 be played?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can you watch DC vs MI IPL 2022 on TV and online?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout). The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Full Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Aryan Juyal, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan