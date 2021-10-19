TATA Health Augments Digital Ecosystem For Online Consultations & Healthcare Across The Country

Bhubaneswar: TATA Health, the digital health arm of the TATA Group, today announced the PAN-India availability of its Digital Health platform.

Launched in Bengaluru, the online consultation App helped more than 6Lakh people.

With a vision to enhance health and happiness always, TATA Health provides instant consultation servicethrough a wide network of Physicians and Specialists, enabling immediate medical advice for any health issue without having to wait for an appointment.

They also have specialists and super-specialists in over 15 specialties and General Medicine doctors are available 24×7.

The doctors on the App are selected after a rigorous multi-step selection process. These curated doctors deliver personalized care with empathy, understand patient needs, and only prescribe what is necessary. Users have access to a personal, pin-protected health Locker, which stores all their medical records safely online. This allows patients to access and share their medical information when needed.

The App also enables pharma purchase as well as a home collection of samples for lab tests with certified labs in select locations.

TATA Health App is one of highest rated healthcare apps in the country. It has a whole range of functionalities including Steps Tracker for users to track their daily steps and set goals to stay fit, medicine reminders to ensure consumers regularly take medicines, and also personalized content specific to user needs.

Mr. Manzoor Ameen, CEO, TATA Health said, “At TATA Health, we are committed to help people in India have better access to healthcare. Preventive care and early diagnosis can help delay/prevent the onset of chronic cases.Availability of 24×7 online care from professional doctors can help consumers address any healthcare need quickly and conveniently. The pandemic has shown us the importance of preparing for the unexpected when it comes to health, and TATA Health’s online consultation will put healthcare at every individual’s fingertips, giving instant access to curated services and transparent choices for peace of mind.As digitization of health increases, more and more people are looking for healthcare support and solutions that are easily accessible through their smartphones and it is here that TATA Health configureditself to provide quality health solutions.”

The specialties that are available for consultation with curated specialists include General Medicine, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Dermatology, Psychiatry, ENT, Orthopaedics, Cardiology, Diabetology, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Psychology, Nephrology and Nutrition Counselling. COVID consultation is also available.

Mr. Ameenfurther added, “The global telemedicine market is expected to reach US$5.5 billion by 2025.The Indian healthtech industry also saw a boost driven by a surge in demand during the pandemic. Of the various segments of healthtech, online consultations are one the fastest growing segments. Positive government policies such as the National Digital Health Mission are giving a fillip new investments in health technology. The release of the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines also gave clarity and provided a framework for online medical consultations. At TATA Health, we will ensure user confidence and authenticity in online consultations through transparency and strict compliance with data privacy and security laws.”

TATA Health has also launched a campaign to educate people in seeking timely medical advice for symptoms that may be confusing. The #SochMatPoochLe digital campaign encourages people to take action and address their health concerns by consulting with curated doctors through an easy to access platform.