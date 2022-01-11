Tata Group To Replace Vivo As IPL Title Sponsor

New Delhi: The Tata Group, is all set to replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the Indian Premier League’s title sponsor from this year.

The decision was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the Governing Council meeting of the IPL on Tuesday.

Vivo had bagged the title rights at a cost of INR 440 crore a year in 2018. However, the Chinese smartphone makers had paused the deal for a year in 2020 amid Indo-China diplomatic standoff when the rights were transferred to Dream 11.

The original five-year deal was up to 2020 season and it got extended till 2023 because of the one-year break. Following the Governing Council’s decision, the Tata Group will now step in and remain the title sponsor for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.