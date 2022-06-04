Targeted Killings In J&K: 177 Kashmiri Pandit Teachers Moved To Safer Places

Srinagar: After Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Kashmir, as many as 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers moved to safer places amid rising in targeted killings in the Union Territory.

The government has ordered the transfer of the Kashmiri Pandit teachers posted in Srinagar to safer locations following demands to be relocated.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under the prime minister’s special package in 2012, have been staging protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

Bhat’s killing sparked protests by around 6,000 employees at various places who demanded their relocation outside the Valley. Since then, the targeted terrorist violence in the Valley has only escalated.

A woman teacher hailing from the Samba district of the Jammu region was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. On May 18, terrorists entered a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person from the Jammu region and injuring three others.