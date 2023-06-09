Tardy power restoration after nor’wester havoc in Bhubaneswar; Odisha Chief Secy expresses displeasure

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena expressed his displeasure over Tata Power’s tardy of restoration work following the damage caused by nor’wester rain that lashed Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary in a tweet asked Tata Power to pull up and restore the damaged electric infrastructure fast.

Tagging the Odisha Energy Department, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd and I&PR department, Jena tweeted, “Restoration in Bhubaneswar is extremely slow. Pl pull up and restore fast. If response to kalabaisakhi can be slow, just imagine what would happen in eventual cyclone situations? Public don’t appreciate such slow action. Request immediate action.”