Tarak Mehta’s Munmun Dutta Ends Dating Rumours With Co-Star Raj Anadkat; Slams Netizens For Age-Shaming Her

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta has put an end to the dating rumours with co-star Raj Anadkat aka ‘Tappu’ and slammed netizens for age-shaming her.

Munmun, who plays the role of ‘Babita Ji’ on the popular sitcom on Television, took to Instagram address media houses and the general public in two separate notes.

In the first note addressed to the media houses, she criticised media outlets for publishing ‘imaginary’ and ‘made-up’ articles about her. She also referred to the coverage of Sidharth Shukla’s funeral and slammed paps for disturbing ‘a grieving woman who has just lost her son’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

In the second note, she accused netizens of showering her with ‘filth’ in the comment section. This, she felt, showed how regressive our society is. She also spoke about how women are constantly age-shamed, slut-shamed, mom-shamed at the cost of humour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

It may be mentioned here that reports of Munmun dating her co-actor Raj Anadkat who plays Tappu, Jethalal’s son despite 9-year age gap between both had led to a meme fest on the internet as netizens joked about their age difference.