Tara Sutaria
Entertainment

Tara Sutaria Treats Arjun Kapoor With Home-Cooked Parsi Delicacies: Check Out Here

By Pradeep Sahoo
51

New Delhi: Actor Tara Sutaria treated her Ek Villain Returns co-star Anshula Kapoor and her sister with a delicious home-cooked Parsi meal on Tuesday.

Arjun shared a glimpse of it on his Instagram story and wrote, “Chef Sutaria has killed it with her hidden skills!” The Student Of The Year 2 actress re-posted Arjun’s story and added: “Cooked with (heart emoji) for your guys.”

arjun-kapoor-.jpeg

Later, Anshula also reviewed Tara’s food on her Instagram stories, “The best dhansak we’ve had. Thank youuu @tarasutaria! @arjunkapoor and I are in yummy food heaven.”

anshula-kapoor.jpeg

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pradeep Sahoo 14433 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking