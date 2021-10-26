Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty Starrer ‘Tadap’ Teaser Out!

New Delhi: Bollywood actors, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s upcoming movie trailer has been released on Tuesday. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Written by Rajat Arora and the soulful music in the film is by Pritam.

Both Ahan and Tara shared the same on their respective social media handles. Ahan while sharing her lead lady’s teaser video wrote, “Ishana ki aankhon ka Tara Presenting @tarasutaria as Ramisa in #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap.” While Tara shared Ahan’s clip and captioned it, “The Lover Boy of the year Presenting @ahan.shetty as Ishana in #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap.”

Check out the post here:

The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow ie October 27. ‘Tadap’ is a Milan Luthria directorial, Starring Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati.

Taking about the film, it is the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which was directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The original film had starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in lead roles. The remake is helmed by Milan Luthria.