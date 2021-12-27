Tapaswini-Sumit Marital Dispute Verdict Reserved Till January 4

Berhampur: While the Tapaswini-Sumit Marital Dispute continues to garner public attention, Ganjam district sessions court has stretched the date of the case verdict till January 4.

According to reports, Sumit’s Appeal filed in the Berhampur ADJ Court has been scheduled for hearing on January 4.

Berhampur SDJM Court had issued orders on December 2 and December 9 and asked the duos to stay together. Accordingly, the duos lived altogether in a rented house till December 7. However, Sumit defied the SDJM Court’s second order and fled away from the accommodation arranged by Aska police.

Later, Sumit filed an Appeal in the ADJ Court against the order passed by the SDJM on December 9 and prayed to reconsider the stay-together Order with Tapaswini.

On the other hand, Tapswini filed a fresh petition against Sumit alleging contempt of Court. Apart from it, the advocate for Tapaswini registered a Maintenance Suit demanding Rs 50,000 for her maintenance.

According to the advocate, arguments of Counsels in both the cases have already been executed. However, the cases have been posted for hearing on January 4.

Earlier, as scores of women attempted to barge into Dr Sumit’s house by breaking open its gate, Section-144 clamped in Brahma Nagar Berhampur for an indefinite period.

The incident took place after Berhampur SDJM again asked Sumit to take a rented accommodation and stay with Tapaswini. On being informed about the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot to prevent any further untoward incidents.