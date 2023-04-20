Tanya Maniktala-Shantanu Maheshwari starrer Tooth Pari out on Netflix

Mumbai: Both Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari are coming off grand breakthroughs with Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. To then place them in a love story set in Kolkata, with a bit of vampire fun thrown in, it could’ve made for a sumptuous treat to all senses. But the nuance and wink in Pratim Dasgupta’s Tooth Pari: When Love Bites don’t go far beyond the show title.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is streaming on Netflix India.

The genre of the story is of that ‘romantic fantasy thriller’ and it is promoted as a love story with other-worldly elements. We have seen a lot of vampire love stories like Twilight and Vampire Diaries, in which the male character is portrayed as a vampire. This will be an interesting watch as it will be the first time that a female will be seen on the other side of the story.

Other than the main lead, the show also stars Adil Hussain, Saswata Chatterjee, Revathy, Sikander Kher and Tillotama Shome. Revathy plays the leader of a Cutmundus, which appears to be a clan of witches who are dead set against the vampires and Sikander Kher plays a cop, who appears to be caught in this mess of non-human entities.

The series is directed by Pratim Dasgupta and produced by Endemol Shine India. While talking about the series, Pratim said in a statement, “While at its core, it’s a classic love story between a vampire and a human being, it’s also a life-affirming fable brimming with humanity. The series brings together some of the best actors we have in the country who tap into their wild side to get under the skin of these unique characters. Tooth Pari is visually distinct and matched by an emotionally absorbing story that will hopefully forge a deep connection with the audiences.”