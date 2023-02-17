Tanker-Truck Collision On National Highway In Rajasthan; Four Killed

Ajmer: At least four people were killed after an LPG-laden truck collided with another truck in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, police said on Friday.

Following the collision, both vehicles caught fire and four people burnt alive, added the police.

As per reports, two other vehicles passing by caught fire after the petroleum product in the tanker spewed due to the collision’s impact. Some houses and shops situated in the nearby area also caught fire.

As soon as the incident was reported, fire engines reached the spot, and the fire personnel immediately started the work of extinguishing the fire.