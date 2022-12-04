Tanker Overturns On NH-16 In Kalahandi, Traffic Hit

Kalahandi: A gas tanker overturned on NH-16 near Pastipada in Kalahandi district in the early hours of Sunday.

While no injuries have been reported so far, efforts are on to stop the spread of gas.

As per reports, the tanker was en route to Raipur from Bhawanipatna when the incident occurred.

Following the incident, vehicular communication on the route was affected as fire services personnel rush to the spot for necessary action.