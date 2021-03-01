Tanker Carrying Ammonia Gas Overturns In Ganjam; No Leakage

Khallikote: A tanker carrying ammonia gas overturned on National Highway-16 near Puintala Chhak in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Monday. There are no reports of gas leakage so far.

Reportedly, the district administration is trying to move the tanker from the road safely in order to keep the traffic clear.

The gas-filled tanker was en route to Vishakhapatnam from Paradip. However, the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, sources said.

In intimation, a response team arrived at the scene and poured water on the gas to keep it under controlled temperature.

All gas from it will be removed to another vehicle so that no untoward situation take place. “Everyone from the surrounding area has been evacuated, it was learnt.