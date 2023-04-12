Tankadhar Tripathy BJP Candidate For Jharsuguda By-Election

Bhubaneswar: Setting aside all speculations, the BJP today announced young leader Tankadhar Tripathy as party candidate for the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency.

The BJP central Committee issued a notification naming Tripathy as the party nominee. Tripathy’s name had been doing rounds as the front runner for the party ticket.

Tripathy will take on BJD’s Dipali Das and Congress candidate Tarun Pandey in the political battle in Jharuguda.

The Congress party had earlier announced Tarun Pandey as party candidate for the bye-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency.

The BJD was the first party to declare Dipali, daughter of former Minister Naba Dasa, as the nomine to contest the poll.

Earlier on March 29, Election Commission announced the dates for the by-elections in the Parliamentary constituencies.

The bypoll will be held in Jharsuguda, Odisha on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

The bypoll to Jharsuguda seat was necessitated following the murder of former Health Minister Naba Das.