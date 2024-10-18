Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has expanded its retail footprint with the launch of its three grand new stores in Odisha.

The Bhubaneswar and Cuttack store was inaugurated by Mr. Somprabh Singh, Regional Business Head, East, Mr. Alok Ranjan, Cluster Business Head, East, Mr. Manjit Singh, Business Associate and Mr Avinash Chhapolia, Business Associate at 11:00 AM. On the other hand, the Dhenkanal store was inaugurated by Mr. Somprabh Singh, Regional Business Head, East, Mr. Alok Ranjan, Cluster Business Head, East and Mr. Ankit Poddar, Business Associate at 3:00 PM on 17th October, 2024 .

As part of the grand inauguration, the brand is offering an irresistible offer wherein customers can get upto 20% off on making charges of gold jewellery and on Diamond jewellery value along with 100%* value on old gold purchased from any jeweller in India of 22KT and above. Additionally, the customers can avail 101 Rs off per gram on gold jewellery purchase*. The offer is valid from 18th October to 3rd November 2024.

These large format stores span across a total area of 14,200 sq. ft., presenting an extensive selection of iconic Tanishq jewellery designs, including dazzling plain gold, stunning diamonds, and intricate kundan and polki pieces. The store proudly showcases Tanishq’s exclusive festive collection, ‘Nav-Raani’, inspired by the splendor of royal courts, majestic palaces, and storied heritage along with an exclusive range of mangalsutras, ‘Dor’, inspired from sacred elements of the Hindu wedding. Additionally, the store offers a stunning and versatile range of contemporary daily wear jewellery ‘GlamDays’, along with a modern, lightweight collection ‘String It’. The store also houses ‘Aveer’, an exclusive jewellery line for men along with jewellery pieces from ‘Rivaah’, a dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq. Rivaah is meticulously crafted to align with the fashion preferences of women from various regions across India and has evolved as a one-stop destination for wedding shopping.

Speaking on the inauguration, Mr. Somprabh Singh, Regional Business Head, East said, “We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of three new Tanishq showrooms in Odisha, underscoring our commitment to expanding our presence in this vibrant region. At Tanishq, customer satisfaction remains our top priority, and as a cherished jewellery brand in Odisha, we are dedicated to making our exquisite collections more accessible. Each of our new showrooms offers an awe-inspiring range of Gold and Diamond jewellery, including stunning solitaires, vibrant gemstones, exclusive festive collections, and a diverse selection of diamond pieces to suit every style. These openings highlight Tanishq’s unwavering dedication to delivering an exceptional shopping experience for all occasions. We eagerly look forward to welcoming our valued customers to explore the brilliance of our newest showrooms in Odisha.”

The newly launched stores are located at below addresses respectively:

Patrapada, near Bazaar Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha

CDA, Sector 1, near Judicial academy, Cuttack, Odisha and,

College road near Kunjakanta, Dhenkanal, Odisha

