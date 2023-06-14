Tanishq Launches Rath Yatra Special Collection ‘Dibyani’

Bhubaneswar: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has announced the launch of a special jewellery collection ‘Dibyani’ on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra to celebrate the divine glory of Lord Jagannath. The collection was launched by Mr. Vijesh Rajan, Retail – Head, Tanishq, Mr. Somprabh Singh, Regional Business Head East- Titan Company Limited and Mr. Alok Ranjan, Regional Business Manager, East, Tanishq.

To add to the festive cheer for the customers, Tanishq has also introduced special offers for this Rath Yatra. Tanishq is offering Free Gold Coins with every Jewellery purchase* or Up to 20%* off on Diamond Value and on Making Charges of Gold Jewellery. The offer is valid across all Tanishq stores in Odisha. The offer is valid for a limited period only.

Tanishq’s latest Rath Yatra collection is inspired by the rich culture and tradition of Odisha and is handcrafted to adorn the women of Odisha. From the iconic Sun Temple at Konark to the elaborate carvings of the Lingaraj and Mukteshwara Temple in Bhubaneswar, and the remarkable structure of the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri, the collection is an ode to the region’s rich cultural and architectural heritage. The collection is also an appreciation of local Arts and Crafts like Ikkat and Pattachitra influenced by traditional folkloric beliefs, customs & stories. The collection also captures the elements of Rath Yatra festivities in the form of Rath chariots in the designs. These magnificent examples of India’s architectural and artistic prowess have been captured through intricate filigree, laser cutting, and 3-dimensional stepping-in units achieved through detailed stamp and wire work.

Speaking on the launch of the new collection, Mr Alok Ranjan, Regional Business Manager, East, Tanishq said, “Step into a world where ancient temples and timeless craftsmanship converge, as we proudly unveil our Rath Yatra collection ‘Dibyani’; jewellery handcrafted to adorn the women of Odisha. Our collection inspired by the tradition and culture of Odisha, including its magnificent temples and crafts, is a heartfelt tribute to the vibrant spirit and the rich cultural heritage of Odisha. Each piece is a masterpiece that captures the divine essence of Odisha’s temples& elements from the Rath Yatra. As you adorn these precious jewels, let your heart resonate with the pride and joy of being part of a community that transcends boundaries. Experience the magic of our Rath Yatra collection and celebrate the unity and beauty of Odisha. On behalf of Tanishq, we wish everyone a blessed Rath Yatra!”